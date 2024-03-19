Former President Trump claimed Monday night that New York Attorney General Letitia James engaged in fraud by allegedly convincing a judge to undervalue his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida amid his civil fraud case in the Empire State.
In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump called James a “failed and disgusting” attorney general who significantly undervalued his Florida property.
“The only FRAUD in the Peekaboo James case, our failed and disgust
