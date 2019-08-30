Florida residents on Thursday were bracing for a hurricane that was threatening to smack into the center of the state over the Labor Day weekend, and President Donald Trump said it appeared the storm’s winds would be “unbelievably high.”
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asian shares rise on conciliatory trade tone but mood cautious - August 29, 2019
- Trump says Florida faces ‘absolute monster’ hurricane - August 29, 2019
- S&P calls Argentine’s debt maturity extension a ‘default’ - August 29, 2019