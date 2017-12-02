WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that actions by his disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn during the presidential transition were lawful and said that there was no collusion between his 2016 White House campaign and Russia.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Ex-Stanford swimmer appeals sexual assault conviction - December 2, 2017
- Trump says Flynn’s actions during presidential transition were lawful - December 2, 2017
- Middle East leaders paint ‘dark picture’ at Rome conference - December 2, 2017