Trump says giving peace a chance before U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem: interview

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said in an interview broadcast on Saturday that he wanted to give a shot at achieving peace between Israel and the Palestinians before moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
