Trump says he believes Cuba responsible for attacks that hurt U.S. diplomats

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Monday that he believes Havana is responsible for a series of incidents that Washington thinks hurt at least 22 U.S. diplomats over a period of months in Cuba, prompting Washington to scale back its presence there.
