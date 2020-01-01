Trump says he does not want, nor foresee, war with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he does not want, or foresee, war with Iran, after he earlier threatened to retaliate against the country following violent protests led by Iranian-backed militias at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China’s largest potash producer fails in fifth bid to raise funds - December 31, 2019
- Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending more troops to region - December 31, 2019
- Trump says vaping decision coming shortly, hopes flavors can return to market fast - December 31, 2019