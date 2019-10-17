Trump says he has a lot of confidence in acting chief of staff Mulvaney

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he has a lot of confidence in his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, after Mulvaney told reporters that Ukraine’s investigation into the 2016 election was one of the reasons Washington had delayed aid to Kiev, before denying the White House had done that.
