Former President Trump says he has nearly $500 million in cash, suggesting he has the money to post bond in the New York civil fraud case on Monday as required by a judge.
Trump and his legal team have appealed and requested a stay on his $454 million civil fraud judgment. He is required to post that bond by Monday.
TRUMP LEGAL TEAM BLASTS ‘UNCONSTITUTIONAL’ ATTEMPTS TO FORCE PROPERTY SALE AS DEADLINE FOR $454M FINE NEARS
“Through hard
