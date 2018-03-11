Trump says he rejected Mexico request about border wall

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he rejected a demand from Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto that Trump say Mexico would not have to pay for a proposed U.S. border wall.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- California man arrested for killing one police officer, wounding another - March 11, 2018
- China allows Xi to remain president indefinitely - March 11, 2018
- China’s parliament approves constitutional amendment removing term limits for presidency - March 11, 2018