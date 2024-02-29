Former President Trump said he spoke with the “devastated” parents of Laken Riley — the Georgia nursing student who was brutally murdered, allegedly by an illegal migrant — saying he is “not going to forget her,” and blasting President Biden for “never” saying her name.
The former president began his remarks from the border Thursday afternoon by saying he spoke to the parents of Riley, who he described as “an incredible young lady.”
<
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- GOP lawmakers warned Mayorkas about crime risk from Venezuelan illegal immigrants but never got a response - February 29, 2024
- Trump says he spoke to ‘devastated’ parents of Laken Riley, blasts Biden for border crisis ‘like a war’ - February 29, 2024
- Texas AG Paxton teases primary challenge to Cornyn as senator announces leadership bid - February 29, 2024