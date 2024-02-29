Former President Trump said he spoke with the “devastated” parents of Laken Riley — the Georgia nursing student who was brutally murdered, allegedly by an illegal migrant — saying he is “not going to forget her,” and blasting President Biden for “never” saying her name.

The former president began his remarks from the border Thursday afternoon by saying he spoke to the parents of Riley, who he described as “an incredible young lady.”

<

[Read Full story at source]