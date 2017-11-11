Trump says he trusts Putin’s denials of election meddling

DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said he believed President Vladimir Putin when he denied accusations that Russia meddled in last year’s U.S. election after the two met briefly at a summit in Vietnam on Saturday and agreed a statement on Syria.
