Former President Donald Trump offered rare words of empathy to President Biden this week regarding the impacts of addiction.
Trump told Fox News during a Thursday interview that he understood well the negative effect that addiction can have on a family, speaking from personal experience.
“I understand it pretty well, because I’ve had it with people who have it in their family,” Trump told Fox News. “It’s a very tough thing.”
TRUMP HAS R
