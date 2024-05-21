Former President Trump said he has never and “will never advocate imposing restrictions on birth control,” and vowed to ensure the Republican Party would not support a ban on any contraceptives.
“I HAVE NEVER, AND WILL NEVER ADVOCATE IMPOSING RESTRICTIONS ON BIRTH CONTROL, or other contraceptives,” Trump posted on his Truth Social Tuesday.
TRUMP SAYS ABORTION SHOULD BE DECIDED BY THE STATES, ‘WILL OF THE PEOPLE’

