Trump says he will talk about trade with Indian PM Modi

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would be talking about trade with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the two leaders sit down for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit meeting on Friday.
