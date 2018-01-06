Trump says he would ‘absolutely’ talk to North Korea’s Kim on phone

CAMP DAVID, Md. (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would “absolutely” be willing to talk on the phone to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and that he hopes a positive development results from talks between North Korea and South Korea.
