U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday an immigration roundup will start next week, but did not give details about the planned action, which House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi denounced as a “mass deportation dragnet.”
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump says immigration roundup will start next week - June 18, 2019
- Shanahan pulls out of Pentagon job as reports emerge of family violence - June 18, 2019
- Inspired by NBA, Wie ready to play hurt at Women’s PGA Championship - June 18, 2019