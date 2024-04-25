Former President Trump reacted to the “monumental” hearing on presidential immunity at the Supreme Court Thursday, saying he thinks it was “made clear” that a president “has to have immunity.”
The former president spoke to reporters after sitting in a Manhattan courtroom for hours Thursday—the seventh day of his criminal trial stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 34 charge
