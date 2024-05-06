Former President Trump said he’d make the “sacrifice” of going to jail to defend free speech amid his trial in Manhattan where the 45th president is under a gag order that he has slammed as “unconstitutional.”
“I have to watch every word I tell you people. You ask me a question, a simple question I’d like to give it, but I can’t talk about it because this judge has given me a gag order and [says] you’ll go to jail if you violate it
