NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his call that the Uzbek immigrant accused of killing eight people by speeding a rental truck down a New York City bike path should get the death penalty.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump says New York truck attack suspect deserves death penalty - November 2, 2017
- Trump to press for end to North Korea nuclear program on Asia trip: White House - November 2, 2017
- Qualcomm sues Apple for contract breach - November 2, 2017