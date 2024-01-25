Former President Trump announced donors to his presidential primary opponent will be “barred” from the “Make American Great Again” community.
In a lengthy Truth Social diatribe against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who the former president called a “birdbrain,” Trump promised to reject any attempts by her donors to switch to his camp.
“Nikki ‘Birdbrain’ Haley is very bad for the Republican Party and, indeed, our Country. Her Fa
