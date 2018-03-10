Trump says North Korea agrees to not test missiles ‘through meetings’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday North Korea had agreed to not conduct another missile test until after proposed meetings with its leader, Kim Jong Un, had taken place, as he sought to rally international support for a potential summit.
