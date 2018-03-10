Trump says North Korea talks could fail or bring ‘greatest deal’

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday his planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could fizzle without an agreement or it could result in “the greatest deal for the world” to ease nuclear tensions between the two countries.
