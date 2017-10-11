Trump says open to bilateral Canada, Mexico pacts if NAFTA talks fail

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was open to bilateral trade pacts with either Canada or Mexico if a three-way deal cannot be reached to substantially revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.
