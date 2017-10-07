Trump says open to temporary healthcare reform deal with Democrats

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would be open to cutting a one-year or two-year deal with Democratic rivals as a way to kick-start reform of the nation’s healthcare system, a key campaign pledge made by Trump and the Republican Party.
