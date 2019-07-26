Trump says second-quarter economic growth was ‘not bad’

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote in a tweet on Friday that second-quarter economic growth, which slowed by less than expected, was “Not bad considering we have the very heavy weight of the Federal Reserve anchor wrapped around our neck.”
