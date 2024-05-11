Former President Trump on Friday praised his 18-year-old son, Barron, as a “smart one,” adding that the former first son likes to give his dad political advice.
“He’s seen it, he doesn’t have to hear it,” the 2024 presumptive Republican nominee told Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT after the host asked if he had advised Barron on “how nasty” politics can be.
“He’s a smart one,” Trump continued. “He doesn’t have to hear mu
