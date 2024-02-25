Former President Trump touted a “bigger win than we anticipated” in the South Carolina Republican Primary Saturday night, saying he looks forward to looking at President Biden in November and saying: “Joe, you’re fired.”
The primary was called for the former president and 2024 GOP frontrunner just moments after polls closed Saturday night, defeating former two-term South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in her home state, and bringing him another step closer to
