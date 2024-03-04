EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview that the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling Monday is “both unifying and inspirational,” while stressing the importance of the high court’s pending decision in the issue of presidential immunity.
The Supreme Court sided unanimously with the 2024 GOP frontrunner in his challenge to Colorado’s attempt to kick him off the 2024 primary ballot.
The high court ruled in favor
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Grassley demands answers from DHS on ‘alarmingly low’ DNA testing for illegal immigrants - March 4, 2024
- Trump says Supreme Court ruling in Colorado case is ‘unifying and inspirational’ - March 4, 2024
- Trump scores slew of Republican presidential nomination victories ahead of Super Tuesday - March 4, 2024