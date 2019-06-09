Trump says to release more details on Mexico immigration deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday his administration will release additional details on its agreement with Mexico as he denied a news report that there were no new major commitments made by Mexico to stem the flow of Central American migrants at the southern border.
