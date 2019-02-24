Trump says trade talks with China were ‘very productive’

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that trade talks a day earlier with China had been “very productive,” as negotiators worked ahead of a March 1 deadline for the imposition of further U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.
