Trump says U.S. considering restrictions at Mexican border over coronavirus

The United States is considering shutting off the country’s southern border with Mexico to control the spread of the new coronavirus, President Donald Trump said on Saturday, as his administration announced new limits on travelers who have visited Iran and recommended against travel to hard-hit areas of Italy and South Korea.
