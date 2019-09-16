Trump says U.S. does not need Middle East oil, but cargoes keep coming

Amid a flurry of Twitter posts on Monday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump turned to the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities and assured his audience the United States had become such a big producer it no longer needed oil from the Middle East https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1173560246863876096.
