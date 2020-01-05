Trump says U.S. would hit 52 Iranian sites if American targets attacked

President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States has targeted 52 Iranian sites that it would strike if Iran attacks Americans or U.S. assets in response to a U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.
