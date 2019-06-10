Trump says United Tech, Raytheon deal may hurt competition

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was a “little concerned” about the merger of defense contractor Raytheon Co and United Technologies Corp but gave a mixed message as to whether he believed the $121 billion deal should go forward.
