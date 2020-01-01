U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration would be unveiling a decision shortly on vaping, and said certain flavors would still come off the market but hopefully then return soon.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump says vaping decision coming shortly, hopes flavors can return to market fast - December 31, 2019
- Three dead, several missing as Australia counts the cost of devastating bushfires - December 31, 2019
- Kim says North Korea to show ‘new strategic weapon,’ leaves room for talks - December 31, 2019