Trump says ‘very important’ NFL players stand for national anthem Sunday

(Reuters) – On the eve of a host of National Football League games, President Donald Trump on Saturday tweeted that it was “very important” that players stand during the national anthem, following an ongoing controversy over athletes and others kneeling in protest.
