Trump says watching Iran protests ‘closely,’ is ‘inspired’ by Iranians’ courage

President Donald Trump said on Twitter that his administration is closely following protests that erupted in Iran after that country’s government admitted its forces shot down a civilian Ukrainian airliner by mistake.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- UK’s Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meeting - January 11, 2020
- Protests and condemnation after Iran admits downing Ukrainian plane - January 11, 2020
- Venezuela’s Guaido calls for more protests against Maduro - January 11, 2020