Trump says will hold June 12 summit with North Korea’s Kim after all

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Friday a nuclear arms summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the United States pulled out of will now go ahead as scheduled on June 12 in Singapore, adding another twist to a high-stake diplomatic dance.
