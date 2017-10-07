Trump says would be open to temporary healthcare reform deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would be open to a one- or two-year deal as a way to reform the nation’s healthcare system, as his administration and the Republican Party have vowed to do.
