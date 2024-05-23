Former President Donald Trump predicted Thursday that detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich will be released by Russia “almost immediately” following this year’s presidential election.
In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump wrote “Evan Gershkovich, the Reporter from The Wall Street Journal, who is being held by Russia, will be released almost immediately after the Election, but definitely before I assume Office. He will be HOME, SAFE, AND WITH
