Timing could benefit former President Donald Trump as he faces down four criminal trials that are mired in controversy and legal obstacles while Election Day 2024 creeps closer, legal experts say.
“Does it eventually get so late in the election-campaign calendar that it would be too unseemly to start trial? I would hope so,” former assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Andrew McCarthy, a Fox News contributor, wrote in an op-ed for National Review on
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘Bidenomics’ falls flat with voters as Trump takes huge lead in new poll - February 4, 2024
- Trump seeks to run out the clock as delays push trials closer to Election Day: legal expert - February 4, 2024
- Biden defends order to attack Iraq, Syria, using War Powers Resolution and authorizations from 2001 and 2002 - February 4, 2024