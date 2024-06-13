Former President Trump’s closed-door meeting with Republican senators was dominated by his pitch for a new policy position that could win over workers in key swing states ahead of the close November election.
“What I think President Trump did sell us all on is don’t tax” tips, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Fox News Digital following the afternoon meeting at the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) headquarters in Washington, D.C.
“He thi
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Southern Poverty Law Center slashes 60 jobs while union says it stashed cash - June 13, 2024
- Trump has ‘sort of a pretty good idea’ of VP pick, will probably announce during RNC convention - June 13, 2024
- Fani Willis tells church congregation she’s ‘thriving’ despite critics’ attempts to ‘humiliate’ her - June 13, 2024