Eight days after he crushed the competition in Iowa’s low-turnout Republican presidential caucuses, former President Donald Trump quickly defeated former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley — his final remaining major rival for the GOP nomination — in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.
Fox News projected Trump would win the primary just a few minutes after the final polls closed in New Hampshire. The primary saw record turnout despite some reports that low energy among voters would d
