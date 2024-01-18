Former President Donald Trump is on Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday night in New Hampshire, just days before the Granite State’s first-in-the-nation primary.
The interview airs Thursday on Fox News Channel starting at 9 p.m. ET.
Trump, who solidified his standing as the frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race after winning the Iowa caucuses Monday night, now has his sights set on New Hampshire.
Trump traveled to the Granite State this week af
