Trump skips East Asia summit plenary, but says trip was a success

MANILA (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump skipped the plenary session of a summit of East and Southeast Asian leaders in Manila on Tuesday because of scheduling delays, but he said his marathon trip to the region had been a success.
