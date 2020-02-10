Trump slashes foreign aid, cuts safety net programs in new budget proposal

U.S. President Donald Trump will propose on Monday a 21% cut in foreign aid and slashes to social safety net programs in his $4.8 trillion budget proposal for fiscal 2021, according to senior administration officials.
