U.S. President Donald Trump signaled on Thursday that he still plans to nominate Representative John Ratcliffe to be the next U.S. spy chief despite worries that Ratcliffe may have exaggerated his achievements as a prosecutor.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump sticks with choice for spy chief despite apparent biographical embellishments - August 1, 2019
- North Korea launches were new ballistic missiles: South Korea - August 1, 2019
- Democratic candidates Biden and Harris chafe at debate limits - August 1, 2019