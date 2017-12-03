Trump still weighing whether to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital: Kushner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet made a decision on whether to formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a declaration that some expect could come on Wednesday, his adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner said on Sunday.
