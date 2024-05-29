The Trump campaign is increasingly venturing into hostile territory.
The strategy, I’ve been told, is to demonstrate that the former president can make his case in Democratic areas and force the Biden campaign to play defense.
But it runs deeper than that.
IS NEW YORK IN PLAY THIS NOVEMBER?
By campaigning where he wouldn’t ordinarily be welcome, Donald Trump sends a message that he’s a fighter – particularly during the weeklong break from the hush
