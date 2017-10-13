Trump strikes blow against Iran nuclear deal in major shift in U.S. policy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump struck a blow against the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement on Friday in defiance of other world powers, choosing not to certify that Tehran is complying with the deal in a major reversal of U.S. policy.
